Coleman obit

Edith Wash Coleman, 95, of Tampa, passed away on Dec. 1, 2017, at Marianna Health and Rehab. She was born in Greenwood, SC, the youngest of nine children. She and her husband, Ben, moved to Tampa, Fl in 1946.

Edith was a long time member of Bayshore Baptist Church, where she worked with teenagers, planned meals for the church, and was in charge of the “Young at Heart” group. When her children were grown, she achieved her life-long ambition of becoming a nurse, especially enjoying private–duty nursing. After they retired, Edith and Ben enjoyed traveling through the U.S. and to foreign countries, as well as being active in volunteer work. She enjoyed genealogy and was well-known as a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Schack and husband William of Greenwood, FL and Sandra Powers of Cary, NC; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Ben and son Richard.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and the staff at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation and Covenant Hospice for their loving care of both their mother and father. No local services planed; James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.