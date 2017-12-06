CHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers hosted the Holmes County High School Blue Devils in boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Tigers won the JV game 41-39. Scoring for Chipley were: M. Franklin 9, T. Kennedy 2, Z. Potter 2, J. Speed 13, C. Meredith 8, C. Aycock 7. Scoring for Holmes County were: B. Richards 3, D. Richards 8, N. Johnson 2, J. Farrow 3, M. Hammack 8, S. Pippin 15.

Chipley won the varsity game by a final score of 45-44. Scoring for Chipley were: D. Bouton 16, P. Spencer 10, E. Lampley 4, J. Swearingen 3, K. Deon 6, H. Black 3, B. Williams 3. Scoring for Holmes County were: T. Hammack 11, R. Powell 1, C. Strickland 4, T. Blackmon 2, B. Rich 6, C. Cooley 7, E. Thompson 3.