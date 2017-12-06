Chipola Lady Indians to host Central Georgia Tech Dec. 8

MARIANNA— The Chipola College Lady Indians (8-3) host Central Georgia Tech, Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. In celebration of the season, admission to the game is free with an unwrapped toy which will be donated to the Jackson County Christmas Fund.

Chipola is ranked fifth in the FCSAA State Poll. Chipola also hosts Arkansas Baptist, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians are fresh off a pair of wins at Daytona on Dec. 1-2. Chipola beat Daytona State, 83-58, led by Courtajia Sanders with 26 points. Tyra Johnson had 15 points and 5 rebounds. Valerie Nesbitt 11, Namiko Adams added 10.

The Lady Indians trounced Central Florida 83-40 on Dec. 2. Sanders led Chipola with 18 points and 3 steals. Tyra Johnson scored 17 points including 4 three-pointers.

Chipola scored a 92-55 win over Broward on Nov. 26. Tyra Johnson led Chipola with 32 points. Courtajia Sanders scored 20. Nana Sule had 16. Kiana Coomber added 12.

Chipola beat Hillsborough 87-51 on Nov. 25. Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Johnson had 15. Namiko Adams scored 11. Coomber had 10 rebounds.

The Chipola Indians (8-2) are sixth in the FCSAA State Poll and 22nd in the NJCAA Poll. Chipola split a pair of games in the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 1-2. The Indians lost in overtime to Georgia Highlands, 92-87. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Deric Patton had 16 points. Chipola trailed 42-35 at the half, but hit back to back threes to cut the lead to 57-54. That was as close as the Indians would come with GHC holding on for the win.

Chipola crushed Washington Academy 104-67 on Dec. 1. Shamarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 16 points, 7 assists and 5 steals. Yuat Alok and Brandon Mahan each scored 14.

Chipola scored a big 95-68 win over St. Petersburg Nov. 25 in the Central Florida Shootaround. The Indians went on a 27-0 run to start the second half, capped off by back-to-back four-point plays by TJ Howard. Pape Diop led Chipola with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. TJ Howard had 18 points. Alok added 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Chipola suffered an 86-85 overtime loss to Central Florida, Nov. 24. Trailing by 11, the Indians fought back to take the lead with four minutes remaining. Chipola held a one point lead in OT before the Patriots made a three-point play with 6.2 seconds to go. Alok led Chipola with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Kennedy had 17 points and 9 rebounds. TJ Howard scored 14 points and CJ Williamson added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The Indians hit the road for games in Gainesville, Dec. 9-10, and a pair of games in Panama City, Dec. 29-30. Chipola opens the 2018 campaign with a pre-conference tune-up with Taylor Academy of Pensacola, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Johnson Center.

Both Chipola teams open Conference play, Jan. 9 at Tallahassee, before returning home to host Northwest, Saturday, Jan. 13.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.