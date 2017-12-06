Blue Angels announce air show schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced updates to the 2018 air show schedule and released the 2019 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 4, 2017.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 59 demonstrations at 31 locations in 2018 and 61 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2019.

The 2018 air show schedule changes announced include:

The show in Tucson, Ariz., has been cancelled (March 17-18).

A show in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been added. (April 28-29).

A show in Minden-Tahoe, Nev., has been added. (Oct. 13-14).

The 2019 air show schedule announced is:

March

16 NAF El Centro, Calif.

23-24 Salinas, Calif.

30-31 NAS Key West, Fla.

April

6-7 Lakeland, Fla.

13-14 NAS Corpus Christi, Texas

27-28 MCAS Beaufort, S.C.

May

4-5 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

11-12 OPEN

18-19 Cape Girardeau, Mo.

22 USNA, Md.

25-26 Scranton, Pa.

June

1-2 Oklahoma City, Okla.

8-9 Smyrna, Tenn.

15-16 Ocean City, Md.

29-30 Davenport, Iowa

July

6-7 Kansas City, Kan.

13 Pensacola Beach, Fla.

20-21 Duluth, Minn.

27-28 Grand Junction, Colo.

August

3-4 Seattle, Wash.

17-18 Chicago, Ill.

24-25 New Windsor, N.Y.

31 OPEN

September

1 OPEN

7-8 St. Louis, Mo.

21-22 NAS Lemoore, Calif.

28-29 MCAS Miramar, Calif.

October

5-6 Sacramento, Calif.

12-13 San Francisco, Calif.

19-20 Fort Worth, Texas

26-27 Moody AFB, Ga.

November

2-3 Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

8-9 NAS Pensacola, Fla.

Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the Naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 496 million fans.

For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show’s official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2018 and 2019 air show schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.