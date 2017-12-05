Rogers obit

Russell “Rusty” A. Rogers, age 59 of Grand Ridge, passed from this life on December 3, 2017 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care in Tallahassee, Florida.

Russell was born on July 1, 1958 in Quincy, Florida to Jack Rogers and Ethel Mae Walker. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Russell was known as “Rusty”, and worked as a Rehab Specialist at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rogers.

He is survived by his loving wife: Jutta Rogers of Grand Ridge, Florida; one daughter: Michele Branch and husband Matt of Tallahassee, Florida; one grandchild: Alaina Branch of Tallahassee, Florida; mother: Ethel Mae Rogers of Chattahoochee, Florida; one brother: Carlton Rogers and wife Lisa of Chattahoochee, Florida; one sister: Jackie Reese and husband Mark of Quincy, Florida; one niece and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 2P.M. EST, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Sycamore Baptist Church, 705 Little Sycamore Road, Quincy, Florida 32531 with Rev. Roger Blevins and Alvin Shelton officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.