Moore obit

Ms. Mary Louise Moore, age 82, of Westville, Florida passed away December 4, 2017 at her home. She was born February 1, 1935 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Charles Edward Clark and Mary Jane Woodward Clark.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Moore was preceded in death by one son, James Edward Smith.

Ms. Moore is survived by two daughters, Vernessia Ann Andrews of Caryville, FL and Kathryn Louise Robertson and husband Daniel of Chancellor, AL; three sons, Ronnie Gene Smith of Westville, FL, Donnie Gene Smith of Westville, FL and Kenneth Wayne Smith and wife, Cathy of Opp, AL; 23 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 6, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitewater Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home.