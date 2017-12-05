Dupree obit

Ms. Della Marie Dupree, age 96, of Vernon, Florida passed away December 2, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. She was born July 18, 1921 in Vernon, Florida to the late William Thomas Jenkins and Eva Kolmetz Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Woodrow Dupree, one brother, Isaiah Jenkins, one sister, Lorene Sanders and two granddaughters, Debbie Morrell and Renetta Anderson.

Ms. Dupree is survived by four children, Juanita Morrell of Ebro, FL, Frances Kirkland of West Bay, FL, Woodie Dupree and wife, Mary of Darlington, FL and Diane Hall and husband Wesley of Vernon, FL; 10 grandchildren, Traci Morrell, Luke Kirkland, Lee Dupree, Alane Vaughan, Jerry Dupree, Brenda Anderson, Dennis Dupree, Becky McCormick, Wesley Hall, Jr. and Matthew Hall; 30 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rev. Leon Jenkins of Vernon, FL and Wadell Jenkins and wife Kathryn of Port St. Joe, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at New Bethany Assembly of God Church with Rev. Wesley Hall and Rev. Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethany Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.