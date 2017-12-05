The Music and Worship Ministry of First Baptist Church, Bonifay, is excited to present “Christmas All Over the World” on Friday night, December 8, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday night, December 10 at 6 p.m. The program will feature various choirs, ensembles and instrumentalists.

The Music Ministry is working in conjunction with the Grady Chitty Toy Run sponsored by First Baptist Church Faith Riders to collect toys for the Guardian Ad Litem Program in Washington/Holmes Counties. New unwrapped toys will be collected during both performances to donate to the Guardian Ad Litem Program.

The church will be providing child care during both performances.