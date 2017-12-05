Benefield obit

Eddie “Mule Man” Benefield Sr., age 63 of Cottondale, passed from this life on December 2, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Eddie was born on April 8, 1954 in Jackson County, Florida to Henry and Jeanie (Harris) Benefield. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, Eddie was known as “Mule Man”, and was a farmer by trade. He was a member of Alford Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Jeanie Benefield.

He is survived by his loving wife: Lillie Benefield of Cottondale, Florida; three sons: Eddie Benefield of Cottondale, Florida, Chico Benefield and wife Chrissi of Cottondale, Florida, Kody Adkins of Marianna, Florida; one daughter: Melissa Adkins of Cottondale, Florida; one brother: Daryl Benefield and wife Tomila of Marianna, Florida; two sisters: Rosie Benefield of Chipley, Florida, Juanita Benefield of Marianna, Florida; three grandchildren: Aaliyah Benefield, Shianna Benefield, and Kayelissa Benefield.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home with Rev. Tracy Boggs officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-12P.M. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home.