BCF graduate named Cottondale High School “Rookie Teacher of the Year”

Teacher Education students graduating from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are dedicated to “Changing the World, Through the Unchanging Word®” as well as teaching, encouraging, guiding, and pouring into the lives of their students in the classroom. BCF Graduate Rebecca Talley is one of those incredible education graduates as evident by her recent selection as the “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at Cottondale High School in Cottondale, Fla.

The “Rookie Teacher of the Year” honor is an award that is voted on by colleagues and only conferred upon highly merited and proficient educators. Talley, a 2017 BCF graduate, was selected because she had unfailingly displayed a deep commitment to her students, going far beyond her job description and classroom expectations and requirements. Talley will participate in the Jackson County competition and will continue to the state level, if selected, to determine Florida’s “Rookie Teacher of the Year.”

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida’s Teacher Education degrees, please contact 850-263-3261 ext. 460.