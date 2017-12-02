Wife arrested for shooting husband after accusations of an affair

A Washington County woman is behind bars after reporting to authorities she shot her husband during an argument.

Late Thursday night, Washington County Telecommunications Center received a 911 call from a woman, identifying herself as 46-year-old Peggy McAteer. During the 911 call McAteer reported that she had shot her husband and needed emergency medical services.

Washington County deputies responded to the scene, located at 3496 Union Hill Road, finding the victim, 60-year-old Randy McAteer, shot, laying just inside the front door.

During the investigation, Peggy McAteer gave a statement to law enforcement that during an argument, which had lasted throughout the day, she entered the master bedroom closet, retrieved a .44 caliber handgun and fired twice, shooting Randy McAteer once in the upper leg. Statements provided have led Investigators to believe the argument began over accusations of an ongoing affair.

The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been updated at this time.

Peggy McAteer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. McAteer is currently being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.