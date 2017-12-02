Taylor obit

Betty H. Taylor, age 79, of Fort Walton, FL, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born November 29, 1938, to the late Alton and Jesse (Grantham) Hutchins. Betty was a long time employee of the Okaloosa County School Board, where she prepared countless meals to countless children as a school lunch lady.

Betty is survived by two sons, Michael Taylor and wife Corina, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Rodney Taylor and wife Stephanie, of Sunny Hills, FL, her sister, Addlean Corbin and husband Eugene, of Cottondale, FL., seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Marion Fred Taylor, her mother, Jesse Hutchins Howell (Grantham), her father, Alton Hutchins, Sr., three brothers, Alton Hutchins Jr., Clarence Sylvester Hutchins, Robert Earl Hutchins, and her two sisters, Kathleen Barnes and Geraldine Boyett.

Funeral services will be held 2:00P.M., Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Gap Pond Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

