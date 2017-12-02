Chipley woman arrested after drug task force investigation

Washington County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Janice O’byran, 45, of Plum Ave in Chipley on November 29 after an undercover operative was able to purchase a substantial amount of methamphetamine from O’bryan.

“We will continue to eradicate the drugs from our communities but we cannot successfully do so without the assistance and information that our citizens provide to us,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We appreciate the tips we have received and ask that if you see something, say something.”

O’bryan was booked into Washington County Jail on the charge of sale of methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.