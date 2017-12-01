VMS Beta Club competes at State Convention

Vernon Middle School’s Junior Beta Club returned from Orlando on November 28, where they attended The Junior Beta Club State Convention.

VMS Beta Club represented their school and district incredibly at the state level by placing in 10 competitions.

1st place – 8th grade Science (academic) competition – Cherish Johns

1st place – 6th grade Language Arts (academic) competition – Jonei Gordon

3rd place – 6th grade Science (academic) competition – Alice Kopp

3rd place – Battle of the Books competition – Tristen Rodriguez, Grace Quinn and Jonei Gordon

1st place – Spotlight Your Club competition

1st place – Banner competition

1st place – Scrapbook competition

1st place – T-shirt competition

3rd place – Fiber Arts (Quilting) – Bella Hall

3rd place – Woodworking – Benjamin McDonald

We congratulate our students on their many accomplishments and appreciate all the help and support we received from teachers, parents, friends, family and the community.

These students have received an invitation to compete at the National level this June in Savannah, Georgia at the Junior Beta Club National Convention.