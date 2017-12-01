VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets opened their 2017-2018 basketball season Thursday night with a 71-66 victory over North Florida Christian at Vernon.

The Jackets were led in scoring by Matt Isenhoff with 34 points and Canaan McDonald with 12. Also scoring for the Jackets were Chris Williams with 6; Jamar Massaline and Will Dempsey with 4 each; Dyvion Bush and Cameron McKinney contributed 3 each; Caeden McDonald and Tyrese Broxton rounded out the scoring with 2 points each. Chris Williams and Matt Isenhoff hit critical free throws down the stretch to cement the win. Jamar Massaline and Will Dempsey led Vernon in rebounding.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity opened the night with a 61-40 win over North Florida Christian’s Junior Varsity with every player on the Jackets’ team scoring.

Vernon’s girls’ team lost their game with North Florida Christian.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Friday night when they visit district foe Graceville.