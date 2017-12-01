Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola College is ongoing for current students through noon on Dec. 15. Online registration will continue through Jan. 2. Regular registration opens Jan. 3-4 with classes beginning Jan. 5.

New students planning enroll in Spring classes are encouraged to submit an Application for Admission as soon as possible. Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. The college will close for the holidays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.

To apply: (1) complete the Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Chipola Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Chipola also offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered to provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology and Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

CHIPOLA CHRISTMAS DEC. 7-8

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will present a Chipola Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Chipola’s talented show choir, music students, and community chorus will perform sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting.

Tickets—$10—are on sale now at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT AND CNA CLASSES

ARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Spring 2018 semester which begins Jan. 5.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 3 and may be printed from the Health Sciences page atwww.chipola.edu. Students are encouraged to apply before Dec. 15 due to limited enrollment.

EMT applicants are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying. An orientation for EMT students will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

The (EMT) class begins Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. EMT is a 300 clock-hour program that runs for 16 weeks. Classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. For information, contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director, at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Classes run for 10 weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For CNA information, contact Annamarie Johnson at 718-2346 or emailjohnsona@chipola.edu.

For information about all Health Science programs, contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or emailhamj@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO HOLD AUDITION WORKSHOP FOR LITTLE MERMAID

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold a free audition workshop for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The free workshop will include music and choreography to help actors prepare for the Open Auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The show will run March 1-4, 2018.

In the Disney tale, teenage mermaid Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

For audition information, call 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA FALL NURSING GRADUATES

Chipola College celebrates the accomplishments of students who completed the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program in the Fall semester. Pictured from left, are: (front) Savannah Sizemore, Tasheana Brown, Kaitlyn Johnson, Haley McCroan, Hailey Tew, Jessica McCusker, Annie Wilson, Meshae Hall, Shawna Donofro, (back) Kaylee Messer, Elizabeth Platt, Ashley Harris, Shannon Woods, Bethany Shelley, Jeffrey Register, Chelsey Weiler, Colby Tanner, Tiffanie Clark, Britney Willard, Haley Boggs and Elizabeth Krauser.

BSU HELPS ANCHORAGE CHILDREN’S HOME

The Chipola College Black Student Union held a Toy/Coat Drive for the Anchorage Children’s Home in Marianna. Here, BSU students show some of the coats that were donated. Anchorage provides care for at-risk and abused and neglected children, youth and their families through assessment, counseling, shelter, and non-residential aftercare services.

STEM WHODUNIT

Chipola recently hosted a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) event for area high schoolers. Here students conduct forensics experiments to solve a crime.

CHIPOLA TRIO HELPS WITH MERRYANNA

The Chipola College TRiO Society Club recently volunteered at the annual MerryAnna Mistletoe Market in Marianna. TRiO Society is a club of students in the Student Support Services program at Chipola.

SEVERSON IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Elissa Severson is Chipola College’s Career Employee for November. Elissa Severson serves as a Department Associate in the Assessment, Compliance and Grants Department and has worked at the college since 2008. Pictured from left, are: Dr. Matthew Hughes, Dean of Assessment, Compliance and Grants; Elissa Severson and Chipola President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons.

CHIPOLA INDIANS TO HOST PANHANDLE CLASSIC DEC. 1-2

MARIANNA—The Chipola Indians are back in action this weekend as they host the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 1-2. The Indians face Washington Academy Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., and Georgia Highlands Saturday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. Gulf Coast plays Georgia Highlands, Friday at 5 p.m. and Washington Academy, Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Indians are fifth in the FCSAA State Poll and 11th in the NJCAA National Poll. Chipola improved to 7-1 with a big 95-68 win over St. Petersburg Nov. 25 in the Central Florida Thanksgiving Shootaround. After gaining a narrow first half lead, Chipola went on a 27-0 run to start the second half, capped off by back-to-back four-point plays by TJ Howard. Pape Diop led Chipola with 18 points and 10 boards. He also had four blocks. TJ Howard had 18 points and Yuat Alok added 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Chipola suffered their only misfire of the season in an 86-85 overtime loss to Central Florida, Nov. 24 in Ocala. Trailing by 11, the Indians fought back to take the lead with four minutes to go. The game had 13 lead changes. In overtime, Chipola held a one point edge before the Patriots made a three-point play on a made bucket and free throw with 6.2 seconds to go. The Indians couldn’t convert as the clock ran out. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 17 points and 9 rebounds. TJ Howard scored 14 points and CJ Williamson added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The Indians hit the road for games in Gainesville, Dec. 9-10, and a pair of games in Panama City, Dec. 29-30. Chipola opens the 2018 campaign with a pre-conference tune-up with Taylor Academy of Pensacola, Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Johnson Center. Chipola opens Conference play, Jan. 9 at Tallahassee, before returning home to host Northwest, Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Lady Indians (6-3) are ranked fourth in the NJCAA National Poll and number 8 team in the FCSAA State Poll. Chipola hosts Central Georgia Tech, Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. The team also hosts Arkansas Baptist, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians scored a 92-55 win over Broward on Nov. 26. Tyra Johnson led Chipola with 32 points. Courtajia Sanders scored 20. Nana Sule had 16. Kiana Coomber added 12.

Chipola trounced Hillsborough 87-51 on Nov. 25. Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Johnson had 15. Namiko Adams scored 11. Coomber had 10 rebounds.

The Lady Indians scored a 65-44 win over IMG Academy on Nov. 16. Robin Beck led Chipola with 21 points. Sule scored 8 points and pulled in 15 rebounds.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.