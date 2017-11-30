Hit and run suspect sentenced

On December 22, 2016 Robert Owen Shores was involved in a hit and run fatal crash on State Road 30 and Shasta Street in Bay County. As a result of the investigation Mr. Robert Owen Shores was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and witness tampering. Mr. Shores was subsequently found guilty on both charges. Mr. Shores has been sentenced to the following.

Department of Corrections- 20 years Public Service 120 hours (to be performed in a trauma center or hospital that receives victims of vehicle accident) Substance Abuse Counseling No contact with victims Driver’s License Suspended for 8 years Court Cost of 1,077 Restitutions totaling over 94,000.00