Hit and run suspect sentenced

On December 22, 2016 Robert Owen Shores was involved in a hit and run fatal crash on State Road 30 and Shasta Street in Bay County. As a result of the investigation Mr. Robert Owen Shores was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and witness tampering. Mr. Shores was subsequently found guilty on both charges. Mr. Shores has been sentenced to the following.

  1. Department of Corrections- 20 years
  2. Public Service 120 hours (to be performed in a trauma center or hospital that receives victims of vehicle accident)
  3. Substance Abuse Counseling
  4. No contact with victims
  5. Driver’s License Suspended for 8 years
  6. Court Cost of 1,077
  7. Restitutions totaling over 94,000.00

