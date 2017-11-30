HCHS drama production

The Holmes County High School Drama Department will present the musical “A Chorus Line” high school edition on Thursday, November 30, Saturday, December 2, Monday, December 4, Tuesday, December 5, and Thursday, December 7, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A CHORUS LINE, high school edition, is a full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences. A CHORUS LINE is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the show was instantly recognized as a classic.

The cast includes Hunter White, Cassidy Taylor, Paisley Howell, Sydney Shugars, Karlee White, Anna Williams, Meredith Bailey, Lauren Chesnut, Kayleigh Hall, Jalyn Griffin, Jayda Music, Bryce Etheridge, Jace Marshall, Rafael Gell, Graften Harcus, Ben Parish, Ian Sallas, Mavrick Westbrook, Jason Evans, Kristen Rushing, Michael Paul, Jacob Lee, Cami Hall, Kaylee Lubbe, Hannah Connell, Anna Carter, Nikea Smith, Autumn Hendrix, Alexis Ellis, & Abigail Whitehead.

For more information please call HCHS at 547- 9000. Advance tickets are on sale now.