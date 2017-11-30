Hatcher obit

Mrs. Joyce Steverson Hatcher, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 28, 2017 at her home. She was born April 21, 1941 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Hardy Mack Steverson and Inez Kirkland Steverson. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Steverson.

Mrs. Hatcher is survived by her husband, William Don Hatcher of Bonifay, FL; two sons, David Hatcher and wife Sherry and Donald Hatcher and wife Rachel both of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Anita Foxworth and Teresa Keen both of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Shirley Maddox of Bonifay, FL; nine grandchildren, Carrie, Karen, Melinda, Jennifer, Michael, Kaylen, Rebecca, Reid and Lisa; seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, November 30, 2017, at Winterville Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends before the service.