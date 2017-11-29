Marianna — The holiday season inspires feelings of joy, hope and new beginnings for many people. However for those facing employment difficulties such as concerns over company downsizing or searching for a new job, the holiday season may instead harbor feelings of uncertainty. This holiday season, CareerSource Chipola encourages individuals challenged by unemployment or facing an uncertain employment future to understand that training and employment opportunities are available – even during this busy season.

“We want to encourage folks who are searching for jobs during this holiday season,” said Richard Williams, Executive Director of the CareerSource Chipola. “Employment is difficult year-round, but even more so during the holiday season. We are here to help make the search a little easier and we want to make sure that people are aware of the services, opportunities and resources available to them through our One Stop Career Centers.”

The following is a “Top Five List” compiled by CareerSource Chipola to guide job seekers through the search process and encourage them to be diligent in their pursuit.

1. Take advantage of the extra employment opportunities made available by holiday demand. Many businesses are looking for extra employees during this time of year due to holiday vacations and customer demand. Part-time work adds to your resume and is an excellent way to showcase your qualifications to a prospective employer. Part-time work experience can help you to network with people who may know of other job opportunities, or can even provide a gateway into a full-time position when the new year rolls around.

2. Prepare for full-time job opportunities that will be available in the new year. Make use any free time that you may have to polish your resume and make it shine. Send it to employers operating on a calendar year budget who will be hiring new people in the new year. Make sure that your resume and application are sitting on the employers’ desk when they are looking for the right candidate. You can also use this time to brush up on your interviewing skills. CareerSource Chipola can provide helpful tips and suggestions to make sure you are approaching your job search in a professional and efficient manner. Services are at no charge for dislocated or unemployed workers.

3. Be wise in holiday spending, which could cause unnecessary tension. Avoid debt by overspending with a credit card and work hard to cut expenses where possible. Money and employment issues are high-stress circumstances. Be creative in your gift-giving. Instead of lavish spending, choose to savor quality time with friends and family. Look to loved ones for compassion, kindness and support during this difficult time.

4. Maintain a positive attitude and remember to be patient. Instead of turning to alcohol and drugs when times get tough, develop healthy habits by focusing on your physical, mental and emotional health. Combat negative thoughts with encouragement from friends and family. Let your positive attitude inspire confidence and success in job interviews. Have patience with employers and understand that it takes time to process a resume and application. Be courteous and gracious, remembering to thank the employers for their time and consideration before and after the interview.

5. Look to CareerSource Chipola centers for your entire job searching needs this holiday season. Think of the One Stop Centers as a type of insurance, here to help in times of emergency or distress. The services available through our centers are designed to help improve your skills, provide encouragement, and guide you through the job search process.

CareerSource Chipola, the workforce development board for Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties, works with many community partners in order to link businesses in need of qualified employees with those individuals in the community seeking career advancing employment. The CareerSource Chipola Board seeks to improve the community’s economic landscape and to create a dynamic relationship between employers and jobseekers. For more information, please visit www.careersourcechipola.com.