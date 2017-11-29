“Stuff the Charger” surpasses last year’s donation record

DHSMV Collects Over 45 Tons of Food for Hurricane Victims and Florida Families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) held its fourth annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive and collected more than 45 tons of food in the effort. The donated food was loaded into Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Chargers, delivered to food banks across the state and is estimated to provide more than 75,000 meals to those in need.

“This past hurricane season created many hardships for thousands of Floridians,” said Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “DHSMV is proud to help our communities overcome those hardships and enjoy their holiday meal. I am thankful for all the donations we received, helping those who need it most.”

Statewide, DHSMV offices collected non-perishable food items to help feed Florida families in need this holiday season, especially for those who were affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. FHP troops also partnered with local grocery stores and held several events across the state to encourage on-site donations.

“Making a difference in the lives of others, especially during the holiday season, is a reflection of FHP’s commitment to service,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The donations received will give those affected by this year’s hurricanes a holiday meal.”

Over forty-five (45) tons of food was collected during the event and distributed to the following locations:

America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Tallahassee

Family Service Agency, Panama City

Feeding America Tampa Bay, Tampa

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers

Feeding South Florida, Pembroke Park and West Palm Beach

Manna Food Bank, Pensacola

FarmShare, Jacksonville