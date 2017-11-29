Seaside breaks ground on new Post Office Plaza

Seaside is excited to announce the beginning of a new Post Office Plaza. It is part of the vision of Seaside founders, Robert and Daryl Davis. “The plaza is the first project leading to the future construction of the Krier Tower,” said George Calvi, Seaside Director of Development, “and should take about six months to complete.”

Located at the southern end of Seaside Avenue, the plaza will house the Seaside Post Office as well as seven new public restrooms and additional bike parking. “Unique in design, there will be four vernacular bathrooms contrasted by three infill platonic shaped structures – a play between the classical and romantic,” said architect and urbanist Dhiru Thadani. “The three pristine objects are handicap accessible restrooms. The plaza is planted with 22 stunning Medjool palm trees the same height as the ones around the Seaside Amphitheater. There will be additional head-in auto-parking in the front and rear with short-term reserved parking for Post Office customers.”

The Krier Tower, an architectural landmark designed by renowned architect and urban designer Léon Krier, is one of several planned projects that shape Seaside’s long-term vision. “As an admirer of Leon Krier” said Seaside cofounder Robert Davis, “it has long been my dream to bring to fruition the Krier Tower planned for Seaside’s town center, as well as creating a worthy civic space for the Post Office.” As outlined in Thadani’s book, Visions of Seaside, the idea for the Tower was included in the original plans for Seaside. The Post Office Plaza is the first phase in the realization of that dream.

“Seaside’s urban spaces and civic buildings have provided gathering places that draw people to our community to learn, create and experience small town urbanity as well as life at the beach,” said Robert Davis. “The Post Office Plaza will enhance the experience of visitors and residents by creating a pedestrian park on one of the three axes leading from Seaside’s Central Square. And, by freeing up space for the Krier Tower, the long-term vision for Seaside’s downtown will take one more step toward realization.”