Meeks obit

Mr. Fabian Lamont Meeks, age 46, of Jacksonville, FL and formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 24, 2017 in Jacksonville.

Fabian leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Pamela Meeks of Jacksonville, Florida; his parents: Moses and Shirley Meeks; two sons: Terrell Meeks and Tramell Williams; two daughters: Tiaera Meeks and Tia Meeks; two brothers: Adrian Meeks and Wendell Meeks; one sister: Sharon Meeks all of Little Rock, Arkansas; his mother-in-law Antionette Smith of Campbellton, Florida and several other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 6-7 PM, Friday, December 1, 2017 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel located at 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Ruben Merritt officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.