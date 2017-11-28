VHS to present “Kerfuffle” a night of comedy scenes and songs

Come prepared to roar with laughter in the aisles as the Vernon High School Theatre Department presents their Theatre Showcase-a night of comedy monologues, scenes, and songs, on Friday, December 1, at 7pm at the Vernon High School Auditorium, 3232 Moss Hill Road, in Vernon.

This production does not have a plot or storyline but is merely an evening of sheer enjoyment. With a new lineup of skits, scenes, and songs, similar to MAD TV or Saturday Night Live, this production is a must-see for any comedy lover!

General Admission Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6pm, December 1.

All proceeds from this production will be used to produce the VHS Theatre Department’s spring musical, James & the Giant Peach as well as offsetting the cost for the department’s spring trip to New York City.

For more information, e-mail Kevin Russell, Director of Theatre, at vhstheatre@gmail.com.