Neal E. Sims, 66, passed away after an extended illness. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, November 26, 2017.

Mr. Sims was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, and was a retired school teacher with the Jackson County School Board. He was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna. Mr. Sims enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, working on his many construction projects, looking for antiques, and participating in church outings and activities. He was very strong in battling his many health issues. He enjoyed so much being around family and friends, and he enjoyed life to the fullest.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward Sims and Lola M. Brock Sims and one sister, Betty Jo Spivey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lottie Bruner Sims of Marianna; two sons, Mitch Sims of Austria, Joseph Sims and wife, Melissa; grandchildren whom he adored, Alexis and Eli Sims of Marianna; four sisters, Dorothy Dickenson of Kansas, Catherine Sebasco of Panama City, Patsy Vickers of Mexico Beach, Terri Cook and husband, Tommy of Vernon; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. John Rollyson officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

Disposition will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.