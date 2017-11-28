Riley obit

Ms. Barbara Jean Riley, age 64, affectionately known as “Bobbie Jean”, “Big Barb” and “BJ”, of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Panama City, Florida.

Barbara Jean Riley was born on July 24, 1953 in Port St. Joe, Florida to the late Willie and Virgie Mae Riley; and was the third child born out of eight. Throughout Bobbie Jean’s life, she was a loving and caring person who loved life, family, and people dearly.

Bobbie Jean was also preceded in death by her brother, Vincent E. Riley. Bobbie Jean was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Benjamin Pace. Bobbie Jean trusted in the Lord and she was very active in Thompson Temple First Born Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Thompson. She was educated in Gulf County School System.

Bobbie Jean was full of life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her favorite pass-timers were cooking, playing cards, dancing and fishing until her illness; and during that time she took up B I N G O.

Bobbie Jean leaves to mourn and cherish her memories to a loving and precious daughter, Niecha (Patrick) Jones; two precious granddaughters, Sanai and A’Zareya; four sisters: Ethel Rose Mathews, Mildred Ann (Walter) Lewis, Matilda Stevenson and Renee Bea (Michael) Walton; two brothers: Willie (Pat) Riley and Melvin Riley; a special god brother: Sidney (Pam) Harris; a special god sister: Donna (George) Bryant; a special god-daughter: Tynetta Towner Brown, and her adoptive god-mom, Nether Lee Lowery Franklin. Also cherishing her memories are two special cousins, Beasley Shackleford and Cleveland (Scaly) Riley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and many special friends who have had the pleasure of being in her life.

A celebration will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 12:00 noon, at Thompson Temple First Born Church of the Living God, 106 Avenue E – Port St. Joe, Florida with Elder Marvin Davis, Pastor, presiding.

Bobbie Jean’s earthly resting place will be at Forrest Hill Cemetery, Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.