Classic Chipley Christmas Show – December 9

Start your Christmas Season with us at the Spanish Trail Playhouse. A Classic Chipley Christmas will be Saturday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy classic and traditional Christmas carols and songs, ballet dancing and more exciting acts featuring local and regional performers during this annual show directed by Jimmy Miller.

Tickets are on sale now for just $10 at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley. Call 638-9113 to purchase tickets using a credit or debit card today. For more information about this show call 638-9113, visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/spanishtrailplayhouse) or website www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.