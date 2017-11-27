Clarke obit

Ward S. “W.D.” Clarke, Jr., age 88, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He was born in Benson, Minnesota, on January 5, 1929 to Ward S. and Hannah “Christopherson” Clarke. He had been an Episcopal priest for over 30 years, was a member of the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, was in the Air Force for seven years, and was the owner of W.D.’s Bait Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Dorothy Clarke.

Ward is survived by his two daughters: Ruth L. Nallick and husband Mark, and Ann Serafina and husband Steve; eight grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with Bishop Kendrick and Rev. Doc. Tom Nixon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 63, Chipley, FL 32428.

Arrangements are under the care of Brown Funeral Home, Chipley, FL.