Evans obit

James M. Evans, age 77 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on September 28, 1940 in Seminole County, Georgia to Joseph and Mary Mae (Justice) Evans. He was a resident of the Washington County area since moving from Albany, Georgia in 1976. He was a member of Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Mary Evans; brother: Sydney Clark Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lila Yvonne Evans of Vernon, Florida; two sons: Joseph Bryant Evans and his wife Carlene of Vernon, Florida, Johnny Evans and wife Sherri of Vernon, Florida; one daughter: Debbie Coatney and husband Rickey of Vernon, Florida; three brothers: Joseph Dwight Evans and wife Cathy of Blakely, Georgia, William Garlin Evans and wife Susan of Iran City, Georgia, Roy Rogers Evans of Abilene, Texas; one sister: Maggie Dale Wise of Hawkinsville, Georgia; one sister-in-law: Helen Evans of Tallahassee, Florida; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Monday, November 27, 2017 at Liberty Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Interment will follow in Weeks Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.