Sandy Marie Tyus, age 37 of Cottondale, Florida passed from this life on November 18, 2017 at Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, Florida.

She was born on July 29, 1980 in Marianna, Florida to Kenneth Linton and Peggy Cobb Linton. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Linton; grandparents: Ed and Vivian Cobb; grandmother Dorothy Linton.

She is survived by husband: Brandon Tyus of Cottondale, Florida; mother: Peggy Linton of Marianna, Florida; two sons: Jared Baker of Westville, Florida and Joe Earl Tyus of Cottondale, Florida; one daughter: Madysen Baker of Westville, Florida; one brother: Jake Linton and wife Leslie Linton of Marianna, Florida; four sisters: Lacey Linton of Marianna, Florida, Melissa Linton of Marianna, Florida, Kristy Williams and husband Shawn of Panama City, Florida, Josie Register and husband Joey of Graceville, Florida; grandparents: W.J. Linton and wife Betty Linton of Marianna, Florida; father and mother in law: Steve Tyus and wife Melissa of Dothan, Alabama.

Graveside funeral services will be held 3P.M. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Steve Connel and Bro. Larry Cobb officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.