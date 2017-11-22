Surgnier obit

Esly Paul Surgnier, 92, of Marianna, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Paul was born in Hillsborough County, Florida on May 7, 1925 to the late Arthur Paul and Blandena Estelle Helms Surgnier. He was a Decorated U.S. Army Veteran of World War ll where he received several medals including the Purple Heart. Mr. Paul retired from construction as a plasterer.

Survivors include one son, Dr. Steven P. Surgnier, MD, of Greenwood, FL; one daughter, Jan Farley of Evansville, IN; one brother, Walter Surgnier of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at Lovedale Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Steve Canada officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.