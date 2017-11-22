Morris obit

Buford E. Morris, 82, of Kynesville died Monday, November 20, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Jackson County, Mr. Morris worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Company for about 10 years, ACI Department of Corrections for 10 years, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years where he retired. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Nellie Morris; two brothers, Edgar and Wayne Morris and one sister, Jewel Morris.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Helen Faye Morris; son, Greg Morris and wife, Tammy of Kynesville; two stepdaughters, Barbara Pelt and husband, Edwin of Panama City and Frankie Samford of Tallahassee; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Juno Douglas, Ronnie Wright, and Joey Woodruff officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Freewill Baptist Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.