Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is providing scholarship opportunities to six high school seniors within its chartered territory including 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle totaling $9,000. The AgVocator Scholarship is given to encourage young AgVocators to use their talents to create stronger communities in the rural areas where they live. Preference will be given to students who are pursuing a degree in Agriculture, Forestry, Horticulture or Veterinary Medicine. In addition to area of study, consideration will be given to each applicant’s academic aptitude, vocational promise, personal attributes, and leadership qualities.

“This year’s scholarship recipients should aspire to make a difference in their communities and be well on their way to becoming agriculture’s forthcoming leaders and entrepreneurs,” states CEO Rick Bitner. Richard Terry, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida Chairman stated, “The Farm Credit Board of Directors is very supportive of the opportunity to invest in the future of deserving students and their families, and hope for a prosperous education experience.”

Two students in each of Farm Credit of Northwest Florida’s territories will receive a scholarship including:

The Eastern region, made up of Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

The Central region, made up of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties

The Western region, made up of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties

Applications are due no later than February 12, 2018.

Application: Click Here