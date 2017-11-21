Rogers obit

Charles F. ”Frankie” Rogers, 65, of Altha died Sunday, November 19, 2017 at his home.

A native of Panama City, Fl, Mr. Rogers had resided in Calhoun County for the past 14 years. Frankie was employed by the Jackson County Road and Bridge Department for the past 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry F. and Luell Johns Rogers.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; two sons, Chris and fiancé, Brandi of Altha, Daniel and wife, Stephanie of Cottondale; five grandchildren, Danielle, Jamyn, Hope, Charlie, and Daisy; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Taylor and husband, Billy of Lynn Haven and Derenda Pitts of Bayou George.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 until funeral time at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.