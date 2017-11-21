October unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in October 2017, down 0.2 percentage point from September 2017, and down 1.3 percentage points from a year ago. There were 369,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,117,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in October.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,655,100 in October 2017, an increase of 125,300 jobs over the month. The state gained 197,500 over the year.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 3.7 percent in October 2017. This rate was 1.5 percentage points lower that the region’s year ago rate of 5.2 percent. The labor force was 41,534 down -255 over the year. There were 1,538 unemployed residents in the region.

October 2017 September 2017 October 2016 Region 3.7 3.9 5.2 Calhoun 3.9 4.2 5.6 Holmes 4.0 4.2 5.5 Jackson 3.6 3.7 5.1 Liberty 3.5 3.6 5.3 Washington 3.6 3.7 4.9

Information provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity