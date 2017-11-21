BCF students display talent at Java Night

For a college student, there are few things better than a free cup of coffee and free entertainment, especially when that entertainment is provided by peers and close friends. Recently, the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) hosted Java Night, an event held each semester at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville that includes free coffee and free entertainment.

Similar to a talent show, Java Night is designed to provide a venue for students to showcase their various talents and skills in front of a live audience. In addition to all of the students that participated, Assistant Professor of English Geoffrey Reiter also shared his expertise of the English language quoting several Dr. Seuss books from memory. The night also included musical performances of original songs and covers, poetry, spoken word, sign language, and comedy.

BCF student Dillon Rykard, who performed a rendition of Free Bird with his band Providence Road, stated that his favorite part about performing for Java Night was “seeing the pure excitement on everyone’s faces as we started playing Free Bird.” According to Rykard, the goal of their band was simply to engage the audience by means of a sweet melodious sound and by achieving that, Rykard stated, “Java Night was a success!”

For more information on Baptist Collegiate Ministries or special events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 557, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.