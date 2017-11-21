Adams obit

Daniel Chester Adams Jr., age 45 of Cottondale, passed from this life on November 19, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on October 14, 1972 in Marianna, Florida to Daniel and Helen Adams. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his wife: Jeannette Adams of Cottondale, Florida; father: Danny Adams of Cottondale, Florida; three sons: Nathaniel Adams, Mitchell Adams, Nickolas Adams all of Cottondale, Florida; one daughter: Samantha Adams of Cottondale, Florida; two sisters: Elsie Jannet and husband Robert of Round Lake, Florida, Maddie Adams of Cottondale, Florida.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.