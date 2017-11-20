VES 5th grade spelling bee

Vernon Elementary School held their annual 5th grade spelling bee on Thursday, November 16. Congratulations to the winners:

1st place – Aubrey Vaught

2nd place – Courtney Douglas

3rd place – Ashley Burke

Alternate – Jaeda Hall

First through third place winners will go on to compete at the district bee at Vernon High School on December 15.

Other participants included: Tearin Cropper, Krishod Peterson, Cody Rightenburg, Highty Brock, Barhett Hazard, Ericka Perkins, Isabel Gruebal, Lane Burdeshaw, Justin Willis, Aubrey Laminack, and Adan Lyon.

VES would like to thank Gail Seaboch (VES librarian) for calling the words, and School Board members Susan Roberts, Milton Brown and Dr. Lou Cleveland for coming to judge the spelling event.