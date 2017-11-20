Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.54/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 38.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 40.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on November 20 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.09/g in 2016, $2.12/g in 2015, $2.83/g in 2014, $3.27/g in 2013 and $3.34/g in 2012.