Williams obit

Johnie B. Williams, 86 of Bonifay, FL formerly of Chipley, FL passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Mr. Johnie was born in Arkadelphia, AL on June 20, 1931 to the late John Thomas Williams and Lorena Ardella Belcher Williams. A. U. S. Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he retired as a Lab Technician with the State of Florida Department of Agriculture, Cottondale, FL location. He was a member of Grace Assembly Church in Chipley, FL.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Cottondale Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, 9 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Inez Williams (mother of his two sons), Cathy Williams to whom he was married for 22 years, five sisters Evia Mae Butler, Essie Lee Williams, Tiney Stone, Delsie Warden, Earline Wright, Ruth Williams Franks, Francis Williams and one brother Thomas L. Williams.

Survived by two sons Ronald (Sandy) Williams, Sugar Hill, GA; Marc (Corey) Williams, Havana, FL; two step-daughters Chari (Ron) Hopkins, Punta Gorda, FL, Judy Creel and late husband Phillip, Milton, FL; two brothers J.C. Williams, Jimmy Williams; one sister Willie Mae McGraw; seven grandchildren Courtney Thomas, Amber (Jorge) Jimenez, Jasmin (Joey) McClellan, Anna (Sam) Wescoat, Molly Williams, A.J. Williams, Ally Williams; three step-grandsons Doug Craig, Terry Craig, Jonathan Creel, five great grandchildren Aislyn Thomas, Gabriel and Isaac Jimenez, Olivia McClellan, Ezra and Clark Wescoat; a host of nieces and nephews.

A special “thank you” to the staff of Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their tender care, love and support.