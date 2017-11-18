Mr. Charles Albert Foss, Jr., age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 15, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born May 12, 1950 in Dade City, Florida to the late Charles Albert Foss, Sr. and Grace Beatrice Roland Foss. In addition to his parents, Mr. Foss was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Lee Martin.

Mr. Foss is survived his daughter, Wendy Douglas of NC, two sisters, Agnes Sellers of FL and Jane Downing of GA and four nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.