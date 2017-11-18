Delta Theta educators reminded about Arc

At its meeting on November 14, the Finance Committee of the Delta Theta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presented a program regarding the Arc center in Chipley that serves both Washington and Holmes Counties. Director, Sandy Pritchard, shared that the mission of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties is to focus on levels of support that provide adults with developmental disabilities with a purpose; that recognizes individuality and worth, and promotes self-determination and community involvement The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc., according to Pritchard, is a private not for profit 501 (c) (3) charitable organization that is affiliated with The Arc of United States, but is locally controlled and governed by a volunteer board from both Washington and Holmes Counties. The director informed the women educators of the different groups and classes at the center, as well as their projects and activities. She extended an invitation to the members to visit the program and become involved.

Reports from the various chapter committees indicated the work that is being done in the areas of increasing visibility and membership, promoting the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Members also enjoyed a humorous inspiration by Allison Hayes and delicious refreshments by the members of the Communications Committee. The DKG chapter serves educators from all schools and colleges in Holmes, Washington and Jackson counties and meets at the Panhandle Area Education Consortium in Chipley. The next meeting will be held on February 13, 2018 and will begin at 5:00p.m.