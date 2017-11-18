CHS Juniorettes pack brown bag blessings

For students, hunger causes poor concentration, academic performance, and physical side-effects, so the CHS Juniorettes have addressed this problem to curb the hunger-pangs of local elementary students. Inspired by national campaigns to fight hunger, the club has partnered locally with KMS and developed a program they call “Little Brown-bag Blessings”.

Little Brown-bag Blessings is an opportunity to prevent food inadequacy and provide meals to young students who may not have enough food in their home, and who feel the inadequacy most when school is out of session and lunchroom food is not available. The program provides non-perishable, easily preparable foods that elementary students can take home at the end of the school day, before extended breaks.

The CHS Juniorettes partnered with KMS this school year to provide these easy access foods, but they could not do it alone. Local businesses and individuals have partnered with the club to help provide donations for first set of extended breaks this year. Sponsors to date are:

Bronze – Jack and Jean Taylor, Chipley Gun and Pawn, Keith and Jana Shores, Jaqueline Stewart, and Hungry Howies Pizza

Silver – Community South Credit Union

Gold – B & K Construction

The club continues to seek more sponsors to help provide donations for the next break (March and May). If you would like to join the club to combat child hunger locally, please contact Belinda Collins at Chipley High School.