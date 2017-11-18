24-7 Ministry to Women, Inc. moves forward

At its recent meeting the Board of Directors of the 24-7 Ministry to Women, Inc. voted to invite five new members to its board with the orientation and reorganization meeting to occur in January 2018. Members who have previously served as directors include Jean Tippit, Linda Booth, Juanita Wilson, Gretchen Tindell, Velma Sasnett and Carol Harrell.

One of the purposes of the ministry is to provide a safe place for women receptive to transformation through the development of a personal relationship with a living Savior. The National Institute of Corrections reports that the number of female inmates is increasing significantly and female inmates must overcome unique social, emotional and physical challenges that impede their ability to integrate smoothly back into society following a period of incarceration. The vision of the 24-7 Ministry to Women, Inc. is a year-long residential and regeneration program that does more than bring a woman who has been incarcerated and/or addicted back to her former pre-chemical dependency state. It is to be designed to allow God to bring about a mental regeneration which will be achieved in part through deep emotional and spiritual healing.

The program will be similar to that of Refuge Ranch, a treatment program for women, located in Okeechobee which includes induction, orientation, regeneration, inner healing and discipleship. Beverly Helms, Lynn Adams and Diane Little visited the program in Okeechobee and were provided copies of their curriculum. Plans are that when the new board members are added in January another visit will be made to Refuge Ranch.

The current needs of the 24-7 Ministry to Women, Inc. include prayer for a site for a facility, a leader or couple who will administer the program as well as financial support that will enable the ministry to move forward. Individuals or groups who would like to know more about the ministry should contact Dr. Beverly Helms who currently chairs the board of directors, at bevhelms@embarqmail.com. If civic, religious or other groups would like a ministry board member to speak or present a program Tracy Barbee, tbarbee1960@gmail.com, should be contacted. Donations to the ministry, which are tax deductible, may be sent to Chris Geise, treasurer, at 512 E. Nebraska, Bonifay, FL 32425.