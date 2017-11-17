Endress obit

George Larry Endress, age 71 of Graceville, passed from this life on November 15, 2017 at his residence.

Larry was born on April 8, 1946 in Gadsden, Alabama to George and Gladys (Hale) Endress. He was a resident of the Florida panhandle for the previous 20 years since coming from Bartow. He served in the United States Army and worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Corbin Road Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed watching Nascar, spending time outdoors fishing, attending gospel sings, and loved going to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife: Phoebe Endress of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Kimberly Endress-McGowan and husband Elton of Bartow, Florida; brother: James H. Endress of Winter Haven, Florida; two grandchildren: Chassidy Ferrell and Michael Owens.

A memorial service will be held 2P.M. Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Corbin Road Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.