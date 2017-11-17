Chipola College news

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL HAS GREAT FALL SEASON

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Brain Bowl completed a very successful fall season competing in three community college tournaments.

In the Valencia Delta Burke Tournament, Nov. 10-11, the Chipola A team successfully defended their 2016 title by winning the tournament for the second straight year. The A team cleared the 24-team field posting an 11-0 record. The A team defeated every team in the championship bracket including Chipola B, which finished second in the tournament with a 10-1 record. Chipola B’s only loss was to Chipola A.

This marked the first time in tournament history that two teams from the same school finished first and second. Chipola has won the Delta Burke a record-breaking eight times. Chipola A team members were: Hunter Davis, Katie Everett and Alex Tharp. Chipola B team members were: Turner McCroan and Hayden Church. Three Chipola players finished in the top ten individually: Turner McCroan (first), Hunter Davis (third) and Katie Everett (tenth). See stats at:http://www.hsquizbowl.org/db/tournaments/4745/stats/delta_burke_at_valencia_2017/

In the Erik Korray Open in Ocala, Oct. 20-21, Chipola had a 10-1 record, losing only to powerhouse high school team Buchholz of Gainesville. The Chipola team of Hunter Davis, Turner McCroan, Katie Everett and Alex Tharp entered the NAQT Community College record books in this tournament by having the fourth and tenth best individual points per game of all time for community college quiz bowl. Full statistics are available at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/team-game-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

Chipola also averaged 445.9 points per game for the entire tournament, which is the eighth best average in history. Chipola owns seven of the top eight points per game averages in history, with the Dallin and Paul Kelson led teams holding six of them. Information is available at:https://www.naqt.com/stats/team-tournament-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

Turner McCroan finished fifth in individual scoring and Hunter Davis finished eighth. See full statistics at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament-teams.jsp?tournament_id=8390

In the Florida Gateway Collegiate Open in Lake City, Oct. 7, Chipola A and Chipola B finished first and second respectively. The Chipola A team of Hunter Davis and Turner McCroan and Chipola B team of Katie Everett and Alex Tharp, finished with 7-0 and 6-1 records respectively.

Five Chipola players finished in the top 10 overall: Hunter Davis (first), Katie Everett (third), Alex Tharp (sixth), Hayden Church (seventh) and Turner McCroan (eighth).

Hunter Davis recorded the 11th best overall individual performance for points per game in community college history, averaging 120.7 points per game. He answered approximately 13 out of the 20 tossup questions asked per game. Eight of the top ten performances of all time are held by Chipola brothers, Paul and Dallin Kelson. See more statistics at:https://www.naqt.com/stats/individual-tournament-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

The All-Time Community College Historical statistics and wins are available at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/school-win-records.jsp?audience_id=1003.

CHIPOLA PBL ATTENDS FALL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference in Orlando.

Ten Chipola students attended with four placing in competitive events, including: Business Communications—Hayden White, second; Bradach Carlson, third;

Entrepreneurship—Michael Ingram, first, and Adrian Johnson-Cruz, third.

The following Chipola students also attended: Andrew Bizaillion, Sarah Hall, Adrian Johnson-Cruz, Kathryn Meadows, Joshua Myers, Bonnie NeSmith, Leamon Sims and faculty adviser, Glenda Bethel.

Students also participated in a Youth Education Seminar at which Disney representatives shared leadership and business strategies. The seminar was made possible through a grant from the Florida FBLA-PBL Foundation.

Chipola PBL students will attend the State PBL Leadership Conference in March.

MCRAE/REX LUMBER SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for the Robert and Kathryn McRae /Rex Lumber Scholarships for the Engineering Technology Program. Application deadline for the Spring 2017 semester is Dec. 11.

Rex Lumber established the Robert and Kathryn McRae scholarship fund to help students planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology specializing in Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics and Motors Certification. The scholarship is also available for students seeking certifications within the Engineering Technology program.

Darwin Gilmore, Dean of Workforce Development and Economic Opportunity at Chipola, says, “The McRae family and Rex Lumber are important partners in this program. They are making a significant investment to help students get enrolled, and they have the capacity to hire skilled workers who successfully complete the course.”

The program began in Fall 2015. Multiple one-year scholarships for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies are awarded by the Rex Lumber Graceville plant. Priority consideration will be given to current or recent graduates from the following high schools: Graceville High, Poplar Springs High, Holmes County High, Cottondale High or Chipley High.

Additionally, multiple scholarships are awarded in association with the Rex Lumber Bristol plant with priority consideration for current or recent graduates from Liberty County High, Blountstown High and Altha School.

In both cases, second consideration will go to applicants that are graduates of any other high school within Chipola’s five-county district—Calhoun, Liberty, Jackson, Holmes and Washington Counties.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA to apply and must maintain a 2.5 each semester in order to retain the scholarship.

First-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply during the second year of the program. Second-year funding is subject to prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program. Students who excel in the program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

Scholarship applications are due Dec. 11 at the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Application packets must include: high school and/or college transcript, a personal letter of application and two letters of recommendation.

For information, visit the Chipola Foundation at www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2404.

CHIPOLA BSU TOY AND CLOTHING DRIVE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Black Student Union is sponsoring a clothing/toy drive for the Anchorage Children’s Home in Marianna. The club is collecting clothes and supplies for children from toddlers to 18 year olds. The group is accepting donations of coats, socks, gloves, scarves, sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts and toys. Donations can also be made at the Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department. For information, call 718-2319.

MINER VISITS CHIPOLA

Bonnie Love, editor for WorldWide Drilling Resource, Inc., recently spoke to Chipola College Environmental Science students. She discussed the science of mineral identification; categorization; mine safety, lithosphere and atmosphere; research and discovery of new minerals; reclamation, restoration and federal/state legislation; women in mining; jobs in mining; education and training. Mining in Florida produces much of the world’s phosphorous. Limestone mined in Marianna is rich in calcite, a unique part of the fertile soil for 90% of national peanuts which are harvested within 120 miles of Dothan.

SPIRES APPOINTED TO FAMU ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Willie Spires, Dean of Chipola College’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, has been appointed to Florida A and M University’s Agribusiness Program Advisory Board. Agribusiness is part of FAMU’s College of Agriculture and Food Sciences.

CHIPOLA HOSTS SENIOR DAY

More than 1,000 area high school seniors attended Chipola College’s annual Senior Day hosted by the Student Ambassadors. Students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties enjoyed performances by the Chipola cheerleaders, men’s and women’s basketball teams, show choir and theater. Seniors were treated to lunch after touring the campus.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL BEATS FSU

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Softball team beat Division 1 opponents Florida State University and Embry-Riddle on Nov. 10 to finish out the Fall season.

The Lady Indians trounced Embry-Riddle, 10-0, on Nov. 10. Alexis Grampp was 2 for 3. Barbara Woll was 2 for 2. Jordenne Gaten was 2 for 3. On the mound, Krystal Goodman started for Chipola and pitched 3 innings with 2 strikeouts and no runs. Morgan Goree threw 2 innings. Amy Woodham pitched two innings with 3 strikeouts.

The Lady Indians beat FSU, 1-0, on Nov. 10. Ally Clegg had one hit and an RBI to score Barbara Woll for the game’s only run. Krystal Goodman started for Chipola. She faced 14 batters in 3 innings with 5 strikeouts. Morgan Goree faced 9 batters in 2 innings. Amy Woodham faced 6 batters in 1.2 innings of work.

The Lady Indians finished the 2017 season with an overall 59-9 overall record and aPanhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record. Chipola was the third-ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament falling to Florida Southwestern 4-0 in the title game. The runner-up finish at state earned the Lady Indians a berth to the 2017 NJCAA National Tournament.

Chipola won the NJCAA National Championship in 2015 and 2007. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win in 2016. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA INDIANS 6-0 ON THE YEAR

MARIANNA— The Chipola men’s team (6-0) are the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll.

Chipola beat Southern Shreveport 84-60 on Nov. 14. Brandon Mahan led Chipola with 16 points. Keishawn Brewton added 14 points and Pape Diop scored 10.

Chipola trounced Baton Rouge Community College 93-70 on Nov. 13. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 20 points and 8 rebounds. JJ Miles scored 16. TJ Howard had 13. Pape Diop added 11.

The Indians won both home games in the recent Milton Johnson Classic. Chipola beat Snead State, 83-69. Sharmarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 20 points. Brewton had 12. The Indians beat Gordon State, 98-89. CJ Williamson led Chipola with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Deric Patton scored 17. Brewton had 15. TJ Howard had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Chipola men host Lawson, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Georgia Highlands, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.

The Chipola Lady Indians (2-2) split a pair of games Nov. 10-11 in the Chipola Women’s Classic. Chipola beat Florida SouthWestern 61-56 on Nov. 10. Namiko Adams led Chipola with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Naomi House had 12 points and 3 rebounds. Valerie Nesbitt had 10 points.

Chipola lost a 76-60 game with Daytona on Nov. 11. Nana Sule led Chipola with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Indians opened the season with a 98-42 win over Coastal Alabama on Nov. 3. Robin Beck led Chipola with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Adams had 12 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Nesbitt and Tyra Johnson each scored 11. House added 10. Nana Sule had 10 rebounds and 9 points.

On Nov. 4, the Lady Indians fell to Florida SouthWestern, 73-69. Nesbitt led Chipola with 14 points. Kiana Coomber added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

The Lady Indians hit the road for the rest of November before returning home to host Central Georgia Tech, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., and Arkansas Baptist, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA CHRISTMAS DEC. 7-8

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will present A Chipola Christmas, Dec. 7-8, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Chipola’s talented show choir, music students, and community chorus will perform sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting.

Tickets—$10—are on sale now at the Chipola Box Office or online atwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.