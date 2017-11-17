Ballet Pensacola returns to perform Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker for the 6th annual event

Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Seaside Amphitheater

The Merchants of Seaside will host the 6th anniversary of the Nutcracker ballet to be performed by Ballet Pensacola. Now established as a Seaside holiday tradition, the one-time performance is complimentary and open to the public Sat., Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. in the Seaside Amphitheater.

The Nutcracker in Seaside is under the direction of Ballet Pensacola Artistic Director Richard Steinert. Known for his innovative and collaborative style of theatre and dance, Steinert has worked in repertory companies throughout the United States. Since his inaugural season as artistic director in 2007, he has held the attention of the ballet and arts community through a series of critically acclaimed performances and projects directed at broadening the experience of the dance enthusiast. “From dancing candy canes to sparkling fairies and snow, the whimsy of the Nutcracker performance in Seaside will create wonderful memories for every member of the family,” said Steinert. “With more than 25 years of experience presenting ‘The Nutcracker,’ Ballet Pensacola returns to bring this experience to the guests, artists and patrons of Seaside.”

Featuring Acts I and II, the Nutcracker in Seaside will last approximately an hour. Set to a score by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, the performance will feature approximately 30 Ballet Pensacola dancers.

The first Nutcracker in Seaside was performed in 2012. There was standing room only for that first performance which ignited the holiday spirit in the hearts of those who now view the event as an area tradition.

“Seaside’s Nutcracker has become a beloved holiday tradition for this community, and Ballet Pensacola is honored to be part of this classic production now for a third year in Seaside,” said Ballet Pensacola Executive Director Frank Giammaria. “The audience is going to be delighted by this production which features our professional company of dancers and the support of the top students from Ballet Pensacola’s Academy.”

For more information, visit www.seasidefl.com or call (850) 714-3166.