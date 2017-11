Refresh your driving skills with the AARP Smart Driver Course. A representative with AARP will be at Washington County Council on Aging Tuesday, November 28, at 8:00 am. You will learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies and new traffic laws and rules of the road.The cost of the course is $15.00 for AARP members and $20.00 for non-members. For more information or to register for the course, please call 850-638-6216.

