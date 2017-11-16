Stewart obit

Linda Land Stewart, age 73 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2017.

Linda was born on December 2, 1943 in Graceville, Florida to Grady and Audrey (Watson) Land. She was a 1961 graduate of Graceville High School and worked as a Personnel Manager for Rex Lumber. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida. During her life she enjoyed reading, watching hummingbirds feed, and also spending time in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Grady and Audrey Land; husband: Jesse Stewart; sister: Nadine Jowers.

She is survived by her two daughters: Shea Tillis and husband Bobby of Caryville, Florida, Susan Lawson of Caryville, Florida; brother: Joe W. Land and wife Gerry of Graceville, Florida; four grandchildren: Kelly Collins, Chris Kent, Dylan Lawson, Kacy Lawson all of Chipley, Florida; four great grandchildren: Lee Kent, Jade Collins, Braylen Kent, Aubrey Kent; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.