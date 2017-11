The congregation of Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Annual Harvest Day Program on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Their theme for this occasion is: “Pack A Pew: It’s Harvest Time”. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Leroy Hall and the congregation of Macedonia #1 Missionary Baptist Church, Bascom, FL will render services. Everyone is cordially invited to worship with us on this occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...